Sony Xperia Launch Event Confirmed- Here’s What to Expect

Sony is all set to launch new Xperia smartphones at the Sony Experia Launch event that is confirmed on Wednesday, April 14. Due to the Covid, this event will be online and will be stream on Sony’s YouTube channel at 12:30 PM PST. At the event, the company will launch Xperia 1 III, Xperia 10 III, and a new compact phone whose name is not revealed yet.

Xperia Launch Event to be held on April 14

Though we do not have much information regarding these upcoming devices, however, rumors have disclosed that Xperia 1 III will have a 6.5-inch OLED display with 4K resolution and the signature 21:9 aspect ratio. The device will come with improved brightness. It will have a metal frame at the sides and a glass panel on the rear. As far as the camera is concerned, Xperia 1 III is rumored to have ZEISS optics. Xiaomi’s upcoming device will have Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 12GB or 16GB.

On the other hand, Xperia 10 III will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset or a Snapdragon 765G and 6GB RAM. Xperia 10 II also had a 600-series chip with the SD 665. As this device is better than the previous one and will surely offer more performance, it is expected to have a relatively higher price.

The much-rumored compact smartphone from the company is small in size and is easier to be carried. According to rumors, this 5.5-inch device will not fall in the flagship category, but would rather be a budget device powered by Snapdragon 480 chipset.

