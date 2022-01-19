OnePlus has already amazed its customer by launching a number of flagship devices with extraordinary specs. This year, the company has planned to launch a number of products in the first half of 2022. Now, a Twitter leak has revealed the expected global launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro Global Launch Date Revealed

А Twitter leak was revealed by Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), a data engineer and mobile tipster. It was the same tipster who predicted that the OnePlus 10 series would consist of a single Pro model. with his good history with the Chinese electronics manufacturer, his prediction may as well turn out to be reliable.

Not only the OnePlus 10 Pro, but the leak also revealed the launch dates of some other models as well.

In continuation to yesterday's tweet, here a timeline on upcoming OnePlus products Feb – Nord CE 2 (India)

Nord N20 (Europe) March – OnePlus 10 Pro (Global) April – Android 12 rollout with Unified OS. New smart TVs, neckband (ANC), new buds are inbetween the above products. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) January 18, 2022

Turns out, if you’re a fan of the series, you should be able to get your hands on the OnePlus 10 Pro come March 2022. Moreover, OnePlus’ brand new Unified OS based on Android 12 will launch sometime in April. Unified OS is OnePlus’ first step in merging Oxygen OS and Color OS, and will be available on OnePlus 8 and newer devices.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 (designed for the Indian market), and the Nord N20 ( in Europe) will be available sometime in February.

Furthermore, OnePlus is also planning to introduce new OnePlus Buds and other electronics products in the coming months.

