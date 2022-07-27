The Gray Man: Netflix turns its most expensive movie into a franchise

Netflix will create its own universe for the spy thriller “The Gray Man.” The film was only published on the platform last week, but it is already a global hit, with overwhelmingly good reviews. The action film starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, which appears to be inspired by “John Wick,” will have its own sequel and spin-off under Netflix’s banner, with the latter scripted by the crew behind “Deadpool.”

According to a Netflix media release issued on Tuesday, The Gray Man debuted as the number one film in 92 countries over the weekend. Although the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is a strong 91 percent for the time being, reviews have been varied.

“We are extremely grateful for the passion that fans all around the world have shown for our picture. With so many fantastic characters in the film, we had always meant for ‘The Gray Man’ to be part of an extended universe, and we are happy that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we are anxious to discuss shortly”, Joe and Anthony Russo stated of the film’s positive reaction.

Netflix is not yet prepared to divulge the plot of the spin-off. What we do know is that the spin-off will be written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Deadpool, Zombieland). According to Netflix, the film “is slated to explore a distinct part of The Gray Man universe.”