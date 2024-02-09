TikTok Urges Users: Add Search Shortcut for Quick Access

A recent TikTok interstitial is prompting users to add a shortcut to their device’s home screen. It marks a fresh initiative to drive increased usage and search activity on the platform. The emphasis on Search by TikTok reflects its strategic focus on catering to user behavior, especially among Gen Z, who frequently turn to the platform for search purposes.

As seen in phenomena like #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt, this trend highlights TikTok’s development beyond a simple awareness platform and demonstrates its ability to significantly increase sales and conversions for brands. The app is prompting users to enhance their search experience by adding a shortcut to the platform’s search page directly on their device’s home screen. This feature aims to streamline the search process, enabling users to access TikTok’s search functionality more swiftly and conveniently.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew recently testified that the app boasts 170 million active users in the U.S. alone, with nearly 2 billion users globally. Will this feature be available in the U.S. soon? In China, search is already a fundamental aspect of TikTok. As highlighted by Social Media Today, in China, the domestic counterpart of TikTok, known as ‘Douyin,’ offers robust search capabilities, allowing users to find local businesses, restaurants, entertainment options, and more. Users can even order food for delivery directly through the app. Douyin is also exploring generative AI search features, enhancing user discovery within and beyond the app.

