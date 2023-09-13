Telegram is a widely used chat application boasting an impressive user base of 800 million active users per month. It has announced the introduction of a self-custodial cryptocurrency wallet. This new feature aims to provide users with enhanced control and security over their digital assets.

The company intends to improve its position inside the strong cryptocurrency community. Telegram has invested in its chat platform as a part of a strategic move that the company intends to implement. This effort has the potential to increase the use of cryptocurrencies by the general people, which would be a very positive development.

The Open Network Foundation, initially established by the founders of Telegram, has unveiled a new wallet. This development comes after the organization separated from Telegram following a legal dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding a substantial initial coin offering.

Telegram and the TON Foundation have revealed their most recent development in a significant manner. The substantial revelation took place at the illustrious Token2049 cryptocurrency conference in Singapore. TON Space is the name of a revolutionary new form of self-custodial wallet. The gathering had more than 10,000 people in attendance, and its purpose was to discuss a collaborative venture that intends to change the world of digital wallets.

TON Space, the popular cryptocurrency platform, is set to expand its global reach starting in November. However, it will exclude certain countries, including the United States. This decision comes as the U.S. has recently intensified its crackdown on the crypto industry, leading to the geofencing of numerous crypto apps for American users.

