Instagram is a popular social website where one can edit and share photos/videos. The number of active users on Instagram have reached one billion which is quite hilarious. But interestingly there is a kind of race going on among the users that who will have the most number of followers. This race is currently dominated by sports athletes, musicians and celebrities. They have earned a huge number of followers because they already were people’s choice before Instagram was launched. Previously, Television and other media have assisted them to gain such popularity. Therefore, i am going to make a list of top 15 most followed people on Instagram.

Top 15 most followed people on Instagram

Here’s the list of 15 most followed persons in 2020.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo:

The famous Portuguese professional football player Ronaldo is the person with the highest number of followers on the Instagram. Undoubtedly, he is the most followed person on Instagram in Portugal. The man is a superstar player. Contemporarily playing for Serie-A team Juventus and Portugal national team. Oftenly, he is regarded as the best player in the world and one of greatest players of all time. Currently, he has about 199 million subscribers on Instagram.

2. Ariana Grande:

Ariana Grande is a famous musician, songwriter and actress from the United States. She was born in Florida. The musician has launched a series of very popular songs like ‘In my head’. People tend to listen the voice of this beautiful singer and her shows are being watched by almost everyone in the US. She is currently the most followed person on Instagram in United States. Ariana has about 172 million followers on Instagram.

3. Dwayne Johnson:

Dwayne Johnson also known by his nickname ‘The Rock’ is a professional actor, producer and a retired wrestler. He has emerged as a popular figure from World Wrestling Entertainment. As a professional wrestler, he worked for 7 years. The Rock has attracted many fans during this tenure. After which he got involved in showbiz. And became a famous actor. Dwayne has remained a part of some very high rated movies like ‘Fast and Furious’ etc. He has about 169 million followers on Instagram.

4. Selena Gomez:

Selena Gomez is an American singer, actress and producer. She gained popularity in showbiz world from a children TV serial ‘Barney and Friends’ along with the award winning show ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’. Furthermore, she became a popular singer after releasing a song ‘A year without rain’. These are all her achievements prior to the the inception of Instagram. So, this assisted her in attracting a large number of followers on Instagram. Selena has about 166 million followers on Instagram.

5. Kylie Jenner:

Kylie Jenner is a TV show actress and a businesswomen. She emerged from a popular TV show ‘Keeping up with the Kardeshians’. The girl is the owner of a cosmetics company known as ‘Kylie Cosmetics’. And also ran a very high rated app. She is currently the youngest person on earth with most number of subscribers. Kylie has about 159 million followers on Instagram.

6. Kim Kardeshian:

Kim is the another American reality show actress, model, socialite and a businesswomen. She rose to fame stage after a sex tape in 2002 with her boyfriend. And later she was casted in a TV serial ‘Keeping up with the Kardeshians’. Kim has brand naming to a lot of products. Kardeshian has also appeared in many movies like ‘Disaster movie’. Due to which, she has gained a lot of popularity on social media websites. And Kim has about 157 million followers on Instagram.

7. Lionel Messi:

Lionel Messi is a famous professional Argentinian football player. He is the captain of both Argentinian National team and Spanish club Barcelona. Messi is widely considered as the best player of the world. And has won many exceptional awards. Currently, Lionel has about 141 million followers on Instagram.

8. Beyonce:

Beyonce is a very famous singer, song writer, musician, actress and producer. She rose to the world stage in end of the 20th century. And became one of the most enviable singer of the United States. Beyonce has also been casted in various music albums. Beyoncé is one of the word’s best-selling music artists, having sold over 100 million records worldwide. She has about 138 million followers on Instagram.

9. Neymar:

Neymar also known as Neymar Jr. is a professional football player. He is a forward player and plays of Ligue 1 club Paris-Saint Germain and Barzilian National team. Neymar is considered as one of the best player of football. On Instagram, He is the most followed person in Brazil. The superstar has about 132 million followers on Instagram.

10. Taylor Swift:

I myself am a big fan of this high rated singer. Taylor swift is song-writer as well and gained public attention by narrating her own life. She has sung some very famous tracks including ‘Love Story’. The prolific singer has about 125 million followers on instagram.

11. Justin Bieber:

Justin Bieber or JB is a Canadian singer and song-writer. He emerged as a star when he was just a teenager. JB has been producing some great hits. One of the song which got very popular was ‘Baby’. In Canada, he as the most number of followers on social media. The singer has almost 125 million followers on instagram.

12. Kendall Jenner:

Kender Jenner is the sibling of Kylie Jenner. She is American model, Reality show actress and media personality. The model gained popularity after being casted in TV show ‘keeping up with Kardeshians’. She has about 121 million followers on instagram.

13. Jenifer Lopez:

Jenifer Lopez also known as J LO. is an American dancer, actress, singer, song writer and producer. She rose to world stage in 1990s, when she appeared as a fly dancer at In living colors. After which she has been casted in various songs and roles. Jenifer has about 110 million followers on Instagram.

14. Nicki Minaj:

Onika Tanya commonly known as Nicki Minaj, is a rapper, singer, write, actress and a model. She is popular for her erotic songs like Anaconda. Currently the star has about 109 million followers on Instagram.

15. Khloe Kardeshian:

Khloe Alexandria Kardeshian is an American media personality, socialite and a model. She also emerged to world stage by his performance in the TV show ‘keeping up with Kardeshians’. The star has currently 103 million followers on instagram.

Conclusion:

I have quoted the above-mentioned list based on the recent updated data. Surprisingly the giant social website has its own account as well. And it has the most number of followers. The account shares videos and photos whom genre ranges from art, comedy, innovation to inspirational video and has like 329 million followers on Instagram. But my rankings are targeting people that’s why i didn’t mention it.