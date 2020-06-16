For Huawei, the last few weeks have been difficult, because the Trump administration is raising the leverage on the Chinese company, restricting the exposure to the unique chips that drive its devices the best of which now relies on U.S. tech. Huawei also said that the U.S. ruling “will affect network expansion, management, and ongoing operations worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Just over 170 cities,when the latest 5 G pantomime in the UK plays out. It does illustrate clearly.

This is a critical change, recognizing Huawei’s influence on global 5G standards, as well as its extensive patents and spending on research and development. It also points out that the U.S. doesn’t want to create an immediate 5G rift, threatening the international compatibility that we all rely on when we travel once we re-travel.

The president Trump insists that is down to ensure support for the sake of its interests — but it actually works out as a blacklist softening. Simply stated, this helps U.S. businesses to exchange technological details relevant to the implementation of 5G networks, helping Huawei to conform to emerging foreign requirements without violating sanctions.