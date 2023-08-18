Twitch Will Let You Block Banned Users from Watching Streams

Twitch will soon let you block banned users from watching streams. In Twitch’s latest episode of Patch Notes, its monthly product update show, the company announced the feature. If moderators or streamers enable the feature, banned users will be booted not only out of chat but out of a live stream itself in real time.

The company will roll out this feature within the next few weeks. Moreover, the company will also launch a new anti-harassment feature. It will also become a built-in part of Twitch’s blocking tools, with blocked users automatically prevented from viewing a stream.

The feature won’t be enabled by default. The streamers will be able to toggle the option within moderation settings. In the Patch Notes stream, Twitch Senior Product Manager Trevor Fisher explained that the long-requested safety addition is a first step toward what could be a more robust solution down the road.

“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback over the years, to be honest, that people want their channel bans to do more,” Fisher said.

The new option will only prevent logged-in blocked or banned users from watching a stream. Twitch will stop short of IP blocking for now. It has no other obvious way of keeping tabs on logged-out users. Obviously, the company needs to work more on that.

The feature also won’t stop unwanted viewers from watching VODs, highlights and clips for now. However, Twitch plans to add that capability in future updates.

