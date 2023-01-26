Advertisement

In its plans for 2023, Twitch announced a variety of tools and opportunities that streamers will be able to use to increase their revenue throughout the year. Twitch’s chief product officer Tom Verrili revealed that the new changes and updates will be implemented throughout the year. These updates will make it easier for streamers to earn without impacting growth.

Twitch Promises Easier Revenue Opportunities and Ad Placement in 2023

Throughout 2022, Twitch has begun focusing more on ad revenue on the platform. Twitch streamers reportedly earned over $1 billion through the streaming service in 2022.

The platform is set to launch big changes to the way ads are displayed. These new ways will benefit both viewers and streamers alike, potentially creating an overall better experience.

In 2023, streamers will lead to “more authentic and effective” sponsorship deals on Twitch. These features included channel skins and graphics. Streamers will easily be able to implement either in the stream itself or on chat to have a more “engaging” sponsorship experience.

For Affiliates and Partners specifically, Twitch announced updates to its analytics that provides data on peak days and times to stream. It will also provide audience retention data.

Similarly, Twitch plans on offering streamers more control over when ads will play during a stream and notifying viewers when an ad is about to appear on stream. Streamers will also be able to make it clear to their community when they’re collaborating on branded content with advertisers.

You can see the full list of changes and new additions here.