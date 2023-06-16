Twitch announced a new creator tier that would restore a more favourable subscription revenue split to streamers who qualify. Twitch introduced a 70/30 revenue split with the new Partner Plus program. Streamers who qualify for Partner Plus will get 70% of the revenue they generate from monthly subscriptions and gift subscriptions. But the program does have some limitations as well. For one, only the first $100,000 earned annually is eligible for the 70/30 breakdown. After that, the split will revert to 50/50.

Twitch Introduces 70/30 Revenue Split with New Partner Plus Program

Check Also: Twitch Is Temporarily Restricting Browser Support To Just Chrome, Edge & Firefox

The program will launch on October 1. The qualifying streamers need to maintain at least 350 recurring paid subscriptions for July, August and September.

Streamers will be automatically enrolled in the program for one year if eligibility is met and will stay enrolled in the program even if they fail to maintain the 350 subscription threshold, according to a blog post.

Twitch notes in an FAQ page that gifted subs and prime subs are not valid for the 350 subscriptions streamers need to qualify for the program.

In September, Twitch announced a 50/50 revenue split for top streamers—a reduction from a previous 70/30 split. Now, Due to outrage from streamers and users, Twitch reverted its decision. The new program is open to all streamers who meet the qualifications for the 70/30 split.

See Also: Twitch Promises Easier Revenue Opportunities and Ad Placement in 2023