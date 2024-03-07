In a recent open letter, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy shared the company’s plans for 2024, focusing on supporting streamers in growing their audiences even when they’re not live. One of the key initiatives is the redesign of the Twitch mobile app, the first in five years, to introduce a new scrollable feed inspired by TikTok. This feed will allow viewers to discover new streamers through bite-sized content. While no specific launch date has been announced for the redesigned app, these changes indicate Twitch’s commitment to improving its business and supporting its streamer community in the long term.

According to Jeremy Forrester, Twitch’s VP of Community Product, the goal is to provide tools for creators to engage with their communities even when they’re offline. This move reflects Twitch’s recognition that people can’t be live all the time and highlights the company’s efforts to make its platform more sustainable for streamers.

Twitch will Redesign its Mobile App for the First Time Since 2019

Despite these positive steps, Twitch has faced challenges in the past year. Former CEO Emmett Shear stepped down, and the company underwent significant layoffs, cutting 35% of its workforce. Twitch also announced its withdrawal from the South Korean market, citing high operating costs. Additionally, the platform faced backlash over updates to its revenue split and branded content rules.

To address these challenges and reassure streamers, Twitch is exploring new ways to package content that don’t require live streaming. The platform introduced a tool last year that allows streamers to easily export clips to other social networks like YouTube and TikTok, with plans to add support for Instagram. This strategy aims to boost discoverability and help new creators build an audience.

Twitch is also enhancing its co-streaming product, Stream Together, to simplify the setup process and facilitate collaborations between streamers. Furthermore, the platform introduced Twitch Stories, a feature that allows streamers to share ephemeral posts with their followers. These efforts aim to increase engagement and community interaction, even when streamers are offline.

In conclusion, Twitch is focusing on evolving its platform to support streamers and improve the overall user experience. By introducing new features and exploring different content formats, Twitch aims to remain a leading destination for live streaming while addressing the challenges of the evolving digital landscape.

See Also: Twitch Shutting Down in Korea Over High Network Fee