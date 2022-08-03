One of the most demanding features of the Twitter is the ability to edit the Tweets. Twitter users are anxiously waiting for this feature. We have been listening that Twitter is working on a way to edit the tweets. But it seems like the company is soon going to launch it. According to some latest reports, Twitter is working on a new tweet embed feature that indicates whether or not an embedded tweet has been edited, taking us one step closer to actually getting a proper edit button.

Twitter is One Step Closer to Launch the “Edit Button”

On Monday, Jane Manchun Wong tweeted a screenshot of the in-progress tweet embed feature. The screenshot features two versions of the same embedded tweet.

https://twitter.com/wongmjane/status/1554214219150946305/photo/1

Embedded Tweets will show whether it’s been edited, or whether there’s a new version of the Tweet

When a site embeds a Tweet and it gets edited, the embed doesn’t just show the new version (replacing the old one). Instead, it shows an indicator there’s a new version. Readers could still see the original tweet with an “indicator” as Wong puts it, that informs the reader that a newer version of the tweet exists. Or they could see an edited tweet with an indicator that notes when it was last edited.

On the other hand, Twitter is also testing a new feature “tweets per month that let the users know how many times a user tweets per month. So when the user goes to his profile where he finds out about number of his followings and followers, at the left bottom there appears a new feature that tells how many tweets the user has posted per month.

