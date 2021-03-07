Twitter is planning to introduce an option allowing users to undo tweets within a window of a few seconds before the message is posted. The company also confirmed that it is working on a button that that will allow users to take back freshly fired-off tweets before they are posted.

Twitter Working on a way to Undo Fresh Tweets

In my opinion, the feature will work like WhatsApp’s “Delete for All” feature. It will give users few seconds to “undo” a tweet after sending. A Twitter spokeswoman said in reply to an AFP inquiry,

“We can confirm we are testing this feature,”

The feature would be in addition to the delete function but would prevent a tweet from appearing on a user’s timeline. You can also see a similar function in Gmail to reconsider emails being sent.

Twitter has also said that it will roll out many feature this year. Twitter recently shared some plans which include a possible subscription service in which users would pay for special content from high-profile accounts. The social media platform is also working on a new Super Follows service. It will search for new revenue streams beyond targeted advertising.

Twitter is hopeful to get 315 million “monetizable” users in 2023. By the end of last year, the social media platform has a 192 million only. Let’s see what the company will do to achieve its goal.

