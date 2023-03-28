Twitter will Only Show Verified Accounts in “For You” Timeline

It seems like we will keep on seeing the changes on Elon Musk’s Twitter. Now, Musk announced that only verified accounts will show up in Twitter For You timeline from April 15. Just recently, Musk announced that all users with “legacy” verification will lose their badges next month. Only those who register for Twitter Blue for $8 per month will get to retain their blue checks.
Twitter will Only Show Verified Accounts in the “For You” Timeline
“Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations,” Musk wrote on Twitter. “This is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for the same reason.”
The algorithmic For You timeline was rolled out back in January, giving users the option to view popular tweets from users they don’t necessarily follow. Twitter also has a Following tab, where users will only see content from accounts they follow.
Twitter first launched verified accounts in 2009 to identify celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts. The company didn’t previously charge for verification. Now, Musk announced the new verification subscription.
Twitter users can now purchase a blue check through the Twitter Blue subscription model for $8 per month (iOS and Android signups will cost $11 per month). There are also other checkmark colours and badges available for purchase whether an account is a business or a government.
