Elon Musk said on Sunday that Twitter is planning to offer a pricier Blue tier that will have zero ads. However, he didn’t say how much the new tier will cost, nor when it will launch. Currently, Twitter Blue costs $11 a month for iOS and Android users, and $8 a month for sign-ups made via the web. An annual rate for web signups is offered for $84.

Elon Musk says Twitter will Launch Pricier Blue Tier Free of Ads

The premium tier shows half the number of ads that are currently shown to users on the free tier. On the other hand, the new pricier tier will be totally ad-free. In a tweet, Twitter CEO Musk also said that ads on the platform are “too frequent and too big,” promising that the platform will be “taking steps to address both in coming weeks.”

In the second half of 2022, Musk acquired Twitter. He revealed that ads on the service would become less of a revenue driver for the company by 2028. Instead, he is planning to use subscriptions to drive revenue.

Current features for the premium Blue tier include a verification checkmark, an undo-tweet option and bookmark folders for organizing bookmarked tweets. It also offers custom app icons so you can change how your Twitter icon appears on your phone. Other features include colour themes to change the look of the app and control over what appears on your navigation bar. Finally, there’s the ability to upload videos of up to 60 minutes via the web or 10 minutes via iOS and Android.

Let’s see what the new subscription service will offer other than the ad-free experience.

