OnePlus recently confirmed that its first foldable phone will launch in the second half of 2023. Some reports are also claiming that the phone will launch in August. The company has already trademarked OnePlus V Fold and V Flip names with the China National Intellectual Property Administration. But it seems like the company is also going to change these names. According to some latest reports, the first foldable from OnePlue will be called OnePlus Open.

A reliable OnePlus leaker says that the first OnePlus foldable phone will just be called OnePlus Open. Recent rumours said that it will be called the OnePlus Fold. Since Google recently released the Pixel Fold, OnePlus could have changed the name of its foldable phone to keep it simple and different.

Unfold Boundless Possibilities: OnePlus Open will be the First Foldable from OnePlus

OnePlus itself has not revealed any information regarding the name yet. But we are sure that it won’t be called Fold. There is still a possibility that the company will launch it under the V Fold series. We will get more information about it in the near future.

Anyhow, the upcoming phone will come with triple rear cameras, including a periscope camera, Hasselblad tuning. The flash is present on the left corner, outside the camera cut-out.

Moreover, it will be taller and thinner than the Oppo Find N2, with a totally different camera design. Additionally, the phone will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It will apparently pack 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The main display is apparently a 7.8in AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. The outer display will be 6.3 inches with a 120Hz AMOLED screen. Furthermore, the phone will have a 4800mAh battery.

