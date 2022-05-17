vivo Launches Flagship X80 in Pakistan — Elevating Premium Mobile Photography Experience in Collaboration with ZEISS

vivo announced the launch of its flagship X80 in Pakistan — bringing users the next level of premium mobile experience with new cinematic photography features in collaboration with ZEISS. Built on vivo X series’ professional mobile photography foundations, X80 demonstrates the relentless pursuit of the perfect user experience in photography and videography with the smartphones’ flagship performance and technological innovations.

The most awaited vivo X80 was launched in an event hosted by renowned actress Navin Waqar. Pakistan’s famous director Hamza Lari, top Pakistani content creators and media publications also attended the event to celebrate the launch of vivo’s latest smartphone in its flagship X series.

On the occasion of vivo X80 launch, Mr. Oliver Shen, Director Product Strategy at vivo Pakistan said, “X80 demonstrates vivo’s constant pursuit of user-oriented innovation and premium mobile imaging technology. In successive collaboration with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and opto-electronics, we are once again delivering excellent experiences to our users in Pakistan for capturing memories and high-quality photographs and videos with more dynamics and perspectives by using our latest flagship smartphone with advanced features”.

Outstanding Professional Imaging Features with ZEISS

vivo’s X80 features go beyond the unmatched mobile photography experience. For the first time, X80 has launched to offer cinematic style video modes in collaboration with ZEISS. The new ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh feature creates oval flares in film-standard 2.39:1 aspect ratio, creating a widescreen cinematic lens effect that can capture highly aesthetic and expressive videos. The overall effects can be enhanced with vivo’s cinematic lens simulation algorithm and a dual-camera depth-of-field technology that combines flare rendering and processing and highlights contrasting points in a frame.

vivo continues to maintain its outstanding night scene effects in conjunction with the ZEISS Superb Night Camera. X80 is able to capture city night scenes using Pure Night View, while retaining the original look and feel of the scene with the powerful AI Deglare RAW and RAWHDR algorithms developed in-house. Rear cameras offer ZEISS T* Coating which enhances light transmission and help to reduce night reflectivity such as flare and ghosting.

The Sport Mode further enhances X80’s dynamic capabilities with the wonders of Camera Panning. This feature has portrait tracking technology, which can reduce motion blur caused by shaky hands. Furthermore, the device’s Active Centering OIS System and 360° Horizon Leveling Stabilization feature maximizes the stabilization range of each frame to ensure high video quality.

Premium Mobile Photography Experience

The X80 comes with a 32MP front camera and a rear camera system consisting of a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor Camera, a 12MP portrait camera, and a new 12MP wide-angle camera. The 50MP ultra-sensing main camera features a new ultra-sensing IMX866 RGBW sensor that delivers images in greater detail and improves the camera performance in dark and low-light scenarios.

Furthering the pursuit of premium photography and videography experience, the X80 is also equipped with the latest iteration of vivo’s imaging chip, the vivo V1+ chip for an elevated experience to users. V1+ chip has a built-in AI system for professional-level visual improvements with features such as the AI Video Enhancement. In addition, vivo V1+ chip can also elevate the visual experience in display and gaming.

Outstanding Flagship Performance

vivo’s groundbreaking mobile photography technologies and top performance make the X80 a powerhouse device, designed based on an understanding of user demands. The X80 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 platform for efficient performance with enhanced LPDDR5 and enhanced UFS3.1 for high running and storage speed. On top of that, the X80 offers excellent cooling through a large vapor chamber, keeping the frame rate stable even during heavy gaming. The device supports 80W FlashCharge, with a 4500mAh large battery that can be fully recharged in 35 minutes.

Experience Immersive Gameplay

X80 is equipped with a large X-Axis Linear Motor, supported by vivo’s self-developed vibration algorithm that allows for quiet but powerful scene-based vibration. In addition, X80 is equipped with a Dual Stereo Speaker balanced with powerful bass to improve the overall sound effect, bringing dual speakers to vivo X80 for the first time.

vivo cooperated with MediaTek to develop and now launch a cutting-edge technology – AI Gaming Super Resolution on X80. The AI Gaming Super Resolution feature can compress the images of heavy-load high-resolution games to reduce pressure on CPU and GPU, and then enhance the image quality through an AI algorithm.

Sleek Design with Refreshing Aesthetics

Inspired by the look of professional cameras, the square and circle aesthetic that forms the lens and base is incorporated within the exterior design concept of X80 for professional photography capabilities. By encasing the lens within a circle motif, the visual design invites users to see the world through the camera and highlights ZEISS’s Professional Imaging power within.

X80 is available in two colors: Cosmic Black and Urban Blue. Cosmic Black represents the broad and profound nature of the night sky, along with the vitality and the everlasting power of the universe. Urban Blue is designed with the color of the light blue sea away from the hustle and bustle of urban life while evoking feelings of relaxation, ease, and joy.

Pricing & Availability

vivo X80 is currently available for Pre-order across Pakistan at the price of Rs. 159,999 only and the phone will go on sale starting 24th of May, 2022. Customers can pre-order now to claim their Free Goodies Box.

vivo offers one-year warranty for X80 along with 15 days’ free replacement and 6 months’ warranty for accessories. vivo X80 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).