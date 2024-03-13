vivo Launches Y03 with 90 Hz display at a Low Price

The smartphone manufacturer vivo has officially launched the Y03 smartphone. There were a number of rumors that surfaced on the web regarding the device, and the official launch validates some of them. The Y03 is the company’s latest budget phone and a successor to the vivo Y02, which went official in November 2023. Now, let’s take a look at the detailed specs of the vivo Y03.

vivo Y03 Specifications

Feature Specification Display 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, waterdrop notch Selfie Camera 5MP Rear Cameras 13MP primary lens, QVGA lens, LED flash Processor MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core RAM 4 GB LPDDR4X Internal Storage 64 GB or 128 GB eMMC 5.1, expandable up to 1TB via microSD Extended RAM Feature Virtual RAM extension by 4GB Battery 5,000mAh, 15W charging via USB-C port Operating System Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 Connectivity Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Dimensions 163.78 x 75.73 x 8.39mm Weight Approximately 185 grams IP Rating IP54 (dust and splash resistance)

Price and Availability:

Currently, the Vivo Y03 has been launched in the Indonesian market but the company is expected to launch the smartphone in other Asian markets soon. It is priced at $83 for the 4/64GB variant and $97 for the 4/128GB variant. Moreover, you can get the Vivo Y03 in green and black color variants.