vivo Launches Y03 with 90 Hz display at a Low Price
The smartphone manufacturer vivo has officially launched the Y03 smartphone. There were a number of rumors that surfaced on the web regarding the device, and the official launch validates some of them. The Y03 is the company’s latest budget phone and a successor to the vivo Y02, which went official in November 2023. Now, let’s take a look at the detailed specs of the vivo Y03.
vivo Y03 Specifications
Price and Availability:
Currently, the Vivo Y03 has been launched in the Indonesian market but the company is expected to launch the smartphone in other Asian markets soon. It is priced at $83 for the 4/64GB variant and $97 for the 4/128GB variant. Moreover, you can get the Vivo Y03 in green and black color variants.
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!