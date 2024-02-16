Vivo is preparing to introduce its V30 series, which includes the V30 and V30 Pro models. These smartphones boast advanced camera capabilities thanks to a collaboration with Zeiss, a partnership usually reserved for Vivo’s top-tier devices. This marks the first time such premium photography features are being brought to the mid-range segment through the V30 Pro.

Although the official announcement is scheduled for February 28, a report from Phoneworld has already unveiled several key features expected with the Zeiss collaboration.

Camera Specifications of Vivo V30 Pro

The V30 Pro will feature a Zeiss camera system, which includes Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) along with Vivo’s Aura light, enhancing the overall photo quality. It introduces six Zeiss Style Portrait modes—Cine-flare Portrait, Cinematic, Biotar, Planar, Distagon, and Sonnar—designed to provide users with professional-grade portraits and videos under various lighting scenarios. Furthermore, the device will incorporate Zeiss Cinematic Video Bokeh and Zeiss Natural Color mode, allowing users to capture cinematic-quality videos with lifelike colors.

Although the official confirmation of the spec sheet is slated for February 28, leaks suggest that both the Vivo V30 and V30 Pro may come equipped with a curved AMOLED display boasting a 1.5K resolution and a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

The standard model is rumored to be driven by a Dimensity 8200 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM, and operating on Android 14. On the other hand, the V30 Pro is rumored to house a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. Both models are speculated to provide storage options of up to 512GB, be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, and support 80W fast charging.