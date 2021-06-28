Just recently, vivo has launched its X60 series. Now, the company expanded the series by launching the vivo X60t Pro+. It is a variant of the X60 Pro+ with a different sensor behind the 50 mm telephoto lens. The original X60 Pro+ comes with a 32 MP sensor, which was replaced by a 12 MP sensor. The aperture also changed, from f/2.08 to f/1.98.

vivo X60t Pro+ Launched- Check its Price and Specs Here

The remaining specs of the phone are the same. It has come with the same 125 mm periscope module and its 8 MP sensor, the 50 MP 1/1.31” main camera and the 48 MP ultra-wide camera. At the front, the phone has a 32 MP selfie camera.

Moreover, it has come with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. It runs Android 11 out of the box. Moreover, it will be available in two memory variants – 8/128GB and 12/256GB.

This phone is currently available in China and comes in the same Orange and Emperor Blue colourways. Both are up on the vivo’s online store. As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, it costs less than the original one. The newly launched vivo X60t Pro+ costs around $700.

