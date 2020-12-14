This year in November, Vivo introduced the follow-up to its entry-level device Vivo Y12. The new device is known as Vivo Y12s which is already available in Southeast Asian countries including Hong Kong and Vietnam. Now, it seems that the device is making its way to South Asia. The phone recently gets certified on India’s BIS certification authority which gives us a clear signal that we can expect the phone in Pakistan somewhere in near future.

Vivo Y12s Might Soon Come to Pakistan

The Twitter phone leaker, Mukul Sharma was the first one who spotted the certification document. The model number of the Vivo Y12s is V2026. The phone has also been spotted on Russian and Indonesian certification databases.

This upcoming phone has a bigger storage capacity and a faster processor. In a new design of the phone, the fingerprint reader has moved to the side.

Vivo Y12s will be available in two colour variants- holographic Glacier Blue and Phantom Black. In a boxy camera bump, three cameras are embedded. Again, the front-facing notch is there while the USB interface is the old-gen micro-USB.

Unfortunately, there is no 8MP ultra-wide camera in the new Y12s, so, you will find only a 13MP standard, a 2MP ‘depth camera’, and an 8MP selfie cam.

The screen of the phone is 6.51” and has generic IPS LCD panel with a 720P resolution while there are no side bezels and the chin. The phone features MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. The phone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with no fast charging support.