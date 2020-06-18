Vivo Y30 Full Review: Featuring Quad-Camera in an Affordable Price

The Chinese tech company Vivo is on the horizon in the smartphone market. The main reason behind the company’s success is rendering quality devices at an affordable price. Recently, Vivo has launched two new smartphones under different series. Though, in this article, I’ll be reviewing the latest Y30, which has been released under the benchmark of Y-series. The new Y30 is equipped with an array of exciting features at an affordable price range. The operating system installed in the smartphone is Android 10.0, which is the latest version of Android. Therefore, we expect something special from this phone.

Keeping that in mind, I am going to write a detailed review of Y30 to check whether our assumptions about this phone are true or false.

Vivo Y30 Full Review

Let’s begin with the display.

Display:

The Vivo Y30 has an IPS LCD with capacitive touch. The size of the screen is 6.47 inches with 82.9% screen to body ratio. In addition to that, the smartphone can provide a resolution of 720 x 1560 Pixels which can be regarded as normal high definition (HD).

Memory:

In terms of memory, the Vivo Y30 comes in two variants. The first variant has a 64 GB built-in storage space along with a 4GB RAM while the other variant will come with a 128 GB storage space with 4 GB RAM. Along with that, the phone can support micro SD card up to 256 GB.

Price:

The price of the first variant (64 GB + 4 GB) is PKR 27,999/-. The second variant will arrive in the market on 22nd June with a price tag of PKR 30,999/-

Camera:

Rear:

Vivo Y30 comes with a quad-camera like most other smartphones of the company. The resolutions of the camera are 13 MP (wide)+ 8 MP (ultrawide)+ 2 MP (Macro) + 2 MP (depth). The features include LED flash, HDR, and Panorama. The video we make from this smartphone has a resolution of 1080p @30fps.

Front:

The Y30 has a punch hole selfie camera. The resolution of the camera is 8 MP (wide), and the video quality which it provides is [email protected].

Operating System and Performance:

Now if we talk about the operating system, the latest version of Android (10.0) is installed in the Vivo Y30. Due to which it can run all the updated features. It is equipped with an Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) processor. Along with that, the chipset installed in the phone is Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35.

Design:

As expected from the company, this phone also comes with an elegant design. There is a punch-hole camera due to which the front side of the phone gives a dazzling sight. However, it’s slightly thick on the edges which should have been sleeker. On the backside, there is a quad camera and a fingerprint sensor. An audio jack, charging port, and a speaker is provided on the downside edge of the phone. So overall the Y30 has a decent look.

Connectivity:

The Y30 comes with all the connectivity options. These include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, and hotspot. In addition to that, there is a Bluetooth v 5.0, GPS, FM Radio and USB 2.0.

Battery:

The Vivo Y30 has a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery. It is a considerably powerful battery that allows users to enjoy for a longer period of time. In addition to that, there is a 10 W charger provided with the phone.

Sim Options:

The Vivo Y30 comes with a dual-sim option

Security and Additional features:

For the security of the phone, a fingerprint scanner (rear-mounted) is available along with numerical and pattern locks. Some other features include accelerometer, proximity, and compass.

Colors:

The Vivo Y30 is available in Dazzle Blue and Moonstone White colors.

Some Cons of the Vivo Y30:

The chipset installed in the phone is not up to the mark. Under this price range, they should have used a better chipset.

Final Verdict?

After reading my review, you must be thinking that this phone deserves a try. The primary reason is that it's available in an affordable price range and comes with a bunch of exciting features and specifications. Like, the quad-camera, long battery life, and many other things which I mentioned in my review.