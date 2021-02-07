Vivo is striving hard to fully satisfy its customers by bringing a number of budget-friendly smartphones. Vivo Y51s is the latest addition to the family. The phone has come with many amazing specs including the rear camera setup, powerful chipset and a gigantic battery. In this article, I will give a detailed review of Vivo Y51s. If you are thinking of buying this phone, first check the full article.

Vivo Y51s Review- A Stylish Phone with Amazing Specs

Price:

Vivo Y51s is available in Pakistan in just Rs. 39,999.

Camera:

One of the main features on which I personally focus while buying a phone is the Cameras. Y51s has come with a triple-camera setup at the back. The back cameras include 48 MP main camera along with an 8 MP and a 2 MP camera. There is an LED flash as well. The other features of the camera include Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR.

At the front, we see a 16MP front camera with HDR to take beautiful selfies. The resolution for video is [email protected] More interestingly, the phone has come with the Ultra-Stable video feature that is becoming increasingly popular with Vivo phones. The ultra-stable video hosts Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology can be called a must-have for smartphone users especially for tiktokers and YouTubers.

Overall, the camera quality of the back and front cameras are fascinating. I personally like its ultra-stable video feature. So, I will rate its cameras 9/10

Design and Display:

Next comes the design. If the phone in your hand looks stylish and trendy, it makes your day. Vivo Y51s has a 6.58-inch Halo FullView Display with FHD+ resolution. Its dimensions are 162 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm. It has a wider display to fully enjoy the videos and games. It also comes with an eye-protection feature to ease your eyes from harmful radiations.

The backside of the Y51s has a very interesting and distinctive two-tone design going on. Also, it has come with quite slim bezels under the affordable price tag. Overall, the look of the phone is really impressive. So, I will rate its design and display, 9.5/10.

Chipset and Software:

Vivo really took a smart decision by downgrading the chipset in the Realme 7i to a Snapdragon 662, with an Adreno 610 GPU. The 11nm Snapdragon 662 chipset has a four by four CPU configuration, as follows: 4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold, 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver and a modest Adreno 610 GPU. Additionally, the phone runs Android 10 out of the box with Funtouch 11 UI support.

It has the same chipset just like many other mid-rangers. Overall, the phone has a fast performance to carry out your daily tasks easily. So, I will rate its chipset 9/10.

Memory and Storage:

In Pakistan, the phone has come with an 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage. The storage is of the UFS 2.1 variety, though, which provides a boost. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card up to 1TB.

I rate its memory and storage 10/10

Battery:

Vivo Y51s features a massive 5,000 mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough for a single day away from the charger. When it downgrades the chipset, make the battery more powerful to attract the users. Anyways, it comes with an 18W fast charging support Although, the charging support is not high, under this price range, it is just ok.

So, I rate its battery 9/10

Connectivity:

Vivo Y51s has all the connectivity options. Like GPS, Radio, WLAN and Bluetooth.

Sensors:

The phone has a wide range of sensors. These include Accelerometer, proximity, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a compass.

Colours:

It is available in two colours only – Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony.

Strengths of Vivo Y51s:

It has a stunning rear-camera setup including a 48MP AI camera makes the phone more astonishing.

The SP662 is a really powerful processor to run the phone smoothly.

The design of the phone is premium, giving a trendy look while holding in hands.

It has phenomenal memory and storage capacity.

The phone has a massive battery capacity.

The weakness of Vivo Y51s:

The only thing which I do not like in the phone is its battery charging support. Although, many other phones under this price range has the same charging speed. But it is a bit low.

Final Verdict:

Overall, the phone has many amazing specs and features. So, the phone is a must-try. It has a massive battery, a powerful chipset and stunning cameras. Vivo Y51s is a worthy addition in the list of under 40k smartphones in Pakistan.

Check Also: Vivo V20 SE Full Review- A Real Photography King with 32MP Selfie Camera