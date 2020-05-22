Whatsapp: Adding contacts is easier than before

An new feature recently released by iPhone beta: QR codes has been included in Android’s popular instant messaging software ‘whatsapp’. Simply scan the QR of another application to have this person added to the phone list when entering new numbers in the directory.

Not only does the mobile number open the door for us to call over the phone, it is also the gateway to WhatsApp. Since most people are using the software on their smartphones, they only know the number for sending messages to someone. Apart from concerns of privacy (which should be kept in mind), adding a new number to your phone book is a very tedious process. So a QR code overcomes most drawbacks. And that is why WhatsApp has just added us to Android’s beta version: talking with friends who don’t even have our number is now much simpler.

As with Snapchat, users can even post their WhatsApp QR code over the internet. If you get spammed or not feel like sharing the QR code with a single user, it can quickly be revoked.

If you are interested, you will find the latest functionality under the subheading ‘QR update’ in the settings menu of the app. You’ll have the option of creating your own QR code as well as scanning someone else’s.

Anybody will connect you to your phone by scanning it using a QR code. Now you can cancel its usage as soon as you want: click on the three menu items (in the QR code section) and then click on “Delete QR code.” Nobody else will connect you this way with the old code. They won’t know your phone number, either.

Currently this new feature is in beta version; hence we are not sure when we would see it come to the main version.