WhatsApp Audio to Text Conversion Coming Soon

The popular messaging platform WhatsApp has been reportedly working on a handy feature for its users. As per the famous WhatsApp tracker WABetainfo, the new feature will enable users to convert voice messages to text. The source discovered the new feature in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

The new feature, expected to be rolled out soon, will enable users to convert voice messages into text, offering a convenient solution for many. In addition, the new feature could significantly streamline communication, especially for people receiving long voice messages. Besides, it can prove to be handy in situations where there are noisy environments. Moreover, transcribed messages can also be helpful if you are involved in other activities, such as listening to music, etc.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, starting transcripts on WhatsApp may require downloading around 150 MB of additional app data.

The app further shows that device speech-recognition capabilities will be used to activate this feature, keeping focus on its end-to-end encryption for privacy. Although an official launch date for the new transcribed messages feature has not been confirmed, its arrival in the latest beta versions suggests that it may soon become widely accessible with the stable release of the new WhatsApp update.