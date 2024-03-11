WhatsApp has made significant strides in enhancing its encryption features since 2021. Encryption plays a vital role in ensuring the security and privacy of conversations on messaging apps. While WhatsApp has been offering end-to-end encryption for chats and video calls for some time, the app has been working on making encryption indicators more prominent. According to some recent reports, WhatsApp Beta now includes an encryption verification label for chats.

WhatsApp Beta Includes Encryption Verification Label for Chats

According to reports from WABetaInfo, this new indicator, located below the contact or group name, displays “end-to-end encrypted” preceded by a small lock icon. This indicator was initially spotted in January with WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.3.17 and has now become more visible in the latest beta (version 2.24.6.11).

However, this indicator is not permanent. It will briefly display and then replace with the last-seen indicator. Users can always manually verify encryption by visiting the Encryption tab on the contact info page. While this change may not drastically affect everyday users, it can be beneficial for new WhatsApp users who are concerned about encryption standards.

Three years ago, many users switched from WhatsApp to alternative messaging apps like Signal due to privacy concerns. However, WhatsApp, now owned by Meta, has made significant improvements and is one of the more trusted messaging services.

WhatsApp provides detailed information about its encryption standards within the app. In addition to chats and video/voice calls, status updates on WhatsApp are also end-to-end encrypted. The developer has a comprehensive FAQ page that covers all aspects of its encryption standards.

This new encryption indicator may also appear in versions 2.24.6.7, 2.24.6.8, and 2.24.6.10 of WhatsApp beta for Android, indicating that its inclusion in the stable version is imminent.