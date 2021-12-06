WhatsApp Chats will now Automatically Disappear Forever

WhatsApp is constantly trying to make its disappearing messages feature more advanced and now in an effort to further relieve users, the company has come up with new functionality that will allow people to make all their WhatsApp chats disappear automatically.

Previously, users had to face backlash due to the embarrassing messages sent accidentally. Sometimes out of anger we used to send messages to our friends which affected our relationships. Keeping in view this WhatsApp had launched a delete messaging feature that could let people delete messages for everyone. Later on, the time span of the message deletion was increased which was a blessing for all of us. However, this feature is better than the rest.

WhatsApp Chats will Automatically Disappear Forever

It lets users turn on disappearing messages automatically for all their new one-on-one chats. It means that in the future all of their messages will be automatically deleted from the app.

When this feature came in beta testing in November, it allowed users to set the time of disappearing messages to be 7 days, But now users will have the liberty to choose from 24 hours to 90 days which is a great thing.

Moreover, this feature will not affect the previous chat but when you will start a new conversation, a note will appear which will tell you about this feature that this feature is turned on by default however if you want you can turn it off manually. Also, you can choose the timings of message disappearance as revealed above.

This feature has not affected the group chats and we have no idea how it will work for groups, however, WABetaInfo is of the opinion that this message disappear option will be given to the admin of the group while creating it. In order to know more about this feature, head to WhatsApp’s FAQ.