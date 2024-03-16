Privacy and security are paramount for WhatsApp, making it one of the best-encrypted instant messaging apps available. Recently, the company began testing a new label to highlight chat encryption, adding to its suite of utilities designed to keep your chats secure. Among these utilities are chat lock and app lock for WhatsApp. Chat lock allows you to hide private conversations, while app lock secures the entire WhatsApp application. However, WhatsApp now enhances the app lock with additional authentication options.

WhatsApp Enhances App Lock with Additional Authentication Options

For those looking to secure their conversations with biometric authentication, WhatsApp offers two options. You can hide private chats from the main chat list by enabling chat lock on a per-conversation basis. This feature requires you to authenticate with your face or fingerprint to unlock the chats.

Alternatively, if you need to protect all your chats on a work phone, setting up app lock is the way to go. While many Android devices offer app lock at the device level, WhatsApp has its own built-in version.

In the latest WhatsApp beta (version 2.24.6.20), WABetaInfo discovered that app lock is expanding to include other unlock methods, such as face unlock and device passcodes. This change will benefit users who prefer not to use fingerprint unlock or have devices without reliable biometric sensors.

Having multiple authentication methods also serves as a backup for fingerprint authentication. For example, if you’re wearing gloves and need to unlock the app, you can use an alternative method. Additionally, this update improves accessibility by offering authentication methods that may be more suitable for some users.

However, it’s important to note that installing the latest beta version to try out the new feature is not recommended. The beta version is prone to crashes, which could compromise the app’s core functions.