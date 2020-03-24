WhatsApp Fact Checking Feature for Messages To Reduce Fake Facts Regarding Coronavirus

WhatsApp keeps on launching new features, and from some days, the company is trying to facilitate its users with the features that help them with information based on reality and facts. With the Coronavirus outbreak, we have also welcomed fake information regarding it. In order to stop it, WhatsApp is geared to get a feature that can help users to check the authenticity of counterfeit messages. The new WhatsApp fact checking feature for Messages will help users to check the web for more context upon receiving a message. A new option will be incorporated into the messenger for it.

WhatsApp Fact Checking Feature in Testing Phase

While telling of this feature, WhatsApp said:

“We are working on new features to help empower users to find out more information about the messages they receive that have been forwarded many times. This feature is currently in testing, and we look forward to rolling it out in the near future,”

A part of the ongoing pandemic, this feature will also be helpful in future to check the messages which are usually forwarded without cross checking. Once we receive this feature, we will be definitely checking if the news is fake before forwarding it to more people.

Right now, we only have this information regarding the upcoming feature. This feature is in the testing process, so we are not sure if it will be launched to the public or not.’

