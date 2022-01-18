WhatsApp is Introducing New Features

With time, different apps add new features to the software. So that users will have a better experience. Updates improve functions and fix bugs. WhatsApp since its day of arrival is constantly enhancing the display and other things. In an upcoming update, the Android application will get fresh drawing and pencil options. Whereas, WhatsApp Desktop will get additional chat bubble tones. In addition, the desktop application will acquire a new blue color in a darker shade. It will only be seen when you turn on or enable the dark mode. The quick messaging software is also experimenting with some unique emoji messaging responses information tab as well as new notification options for message replies.

Launch of New Colors

WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp updates tracker, reported that WhatsApp is adding new painting tools to its mobile application. The online messaging service is planning new pencils for drawing, but it will only receive two, one smaller and one broader than the current pencil. The software is also focusing on a blur image tool, which the application will announce at later dates.

New Updates for Android

The new functionalities are available in WhatsApp beta on Android 2.22.3.5, although you can turn them off by default. These improvements are still in production and may become available to WhatsApp beta users in the near future.

Features for Desktop

As of WhatsApp beta for PC 2.2201.2.0 upgrade, according to WABetaInfo, the service is now launching new color towards its Windows and macOS applications. You will get the new color palette in the dark theme. Also, the chat bubbles appear to be greener than before. Other aspects of the application will have different colors, with the chatting bar and backdrop color likely taking on a blue tint.

So, are you excited for the new colors for both versions of the WhatsApp application? Well, we’ll see when they come!

Also Read: This Tamil Nadu Couple Will Host a Metaverse Wedding Reception