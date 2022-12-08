Months after its debut on Instagram, Facebook and Messenger, now WhatsApp has started rolling out 3D avatars for its users around the globe. Now, users can use these avatars as their profile photos or custom stickers.

In a blog post, WhatsApp said that users could use personalized avatars as their profile photo or choose from one of 36 custom stickers reflecting different emotions and actions. Avatar stickers on WhatsApp look similar to Snap’s Bitmoji or Apple’s Memoji stickers.

WhatsApp Starts Rolling out 3D Avatars

“Your avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hairstyles, facial features, and outfits,” the company revealed.

WhatsApp also said that users would get style enhancements including lighting, shading and hairstyle textures over time. Users can create their avatars on WhatsApp by going to the Settings menu. The messaging app will also get a “Use Avatar” option in the profile photo settings to let users make their virtual lookalike as a profile photo.

Additionally, WhatsApp has also confirmed that you cannot use your WhatsApp avatar on Instagram or Facebook. Similarly, you cannot use your Meta avatar from Instagram or Facebook on WhatsApp. This means that you need to create a new avatar within WhatsApp only.

