WhatsApp will Now Let You Share Longer Videos in Your Status Updates

WhatsApp has answered the call for longer videos on its platform. According to the latest update, WhatsApp will soon let you share longer videos in your status updates. Users can now rejoice as the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (version 2.24.7.6) introduces a new feature allowing them to post videos of up to 60 seconds or one minute in length in their status.

Previously, users were able to share videos of only up to 30 seconds in their status, often resorting to multiple updates for longer videos. This update eliminates that inconvenience, enabling users to share videos of one minute or less in a single status update.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the company is initially rolling out this feature to a limited number of users. To enjoy this extended video duration, users need to ensure they have the latest version of the app installed. Not only can they post longer videos, but they can also watch videos with a duration of more than 30 seconds.

As for when this update will reach the stable version of WhatsApp, that remains uncertain. Typically, WhatsApp conducts thorough testing before releasing updates to the wider audience, a process that could span a few weeks. Users can expect the update to become available once WhatsApp is satisfied with its performance and stability.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s decision to increase the video duration limit for statuses will undoubtedly enhance user experience, making it easier and more convenient to share moments with friends and family.

