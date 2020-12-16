As the new year is about to start, WhatsApp has announced to end its support for some old iPhones and Android phones. WhatsApp will stop working on smartphones in 2021 that are not running on at least iOS 9 or Android 4.0.3 operating systems. Last year, the app stopped working for the phones running iOS 8 and Android 2.3.7 or older. The company’s support page recommends users to use the latest version of their operating system if they want to enjoy all features of the app.

WhatsApp Will Stop Working on old iPhones and Android Phones in 2021

There are a lot of smartphones running on these outdated operating systems. For iPhones, all the iPhone models up to the iPhone 4 will lose support for WhatsApp. For Android, WhatsApp will end its support for the smartphones running on an Android version earlier than 4.0.3. Here are some of the models that run Android 4 OS but received a patch with an update. These phones could use WhatsApp.

If you do not know which OS is running on your phone, then do follow these steps.

iPhone users can go to Settings > General > Information, where you will find information about the software version on your iPhone.

Android users can go to Settings > About Phone to see which Android version their smartphone is running on.

Every year, WhatsApp stops its services on some older version of the operating system. The reason for this could be its update. The regular updates of the app have made it more heavy and up-to-date. The older versions of the operating system are not capable of coping with the current code of the WhatsApp.

So, if your phone is running an old operating system, then do update it. If there is no support for the update, then you should definitely change your phone.