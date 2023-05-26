Xiaomi is already working on its next Xiaomi 14 series. Many renders and reports are already revealing the alleged specs of the series. However now, A new leak has just surfaced which has hinted at some of the key specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Pro model. The company’s 14 series will be its next generation of flagship of smartphones that will launch around the end of this year.

Xiaomi itself has not revealed any information regarding the series yet. However, the latest leak from Digital Chat Station hints at some of its key specs. The tipster shared the information on Weibo that reveals some of the notable details of the upcoming flagship phone. Reportedly, the Xiaomi 14 Pro will feature the SM8650 chip.

Xiaomi 14 Pro Leak Reveals Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and More

Check also: Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro are Now Official With Improved Displays

In other words, it is basically Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Furthermore, the tipster adds that the device will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery pack and will apparently bring support for 50W wireless fast charging. However, the leak also reveals that the device will bring two different wired fast charging rates, including a 90W and 120W.

According to some previous reports, the Xiaomi 14 Pro will arrive with a notable upgrade on its camera module, with the inclusion of the WLG High-Lens cameras. In terms of design, the Xiaomi 14 Pro will arrive in two versions, with a flat display and a curved display variant. So, it is possible that the two versions could support the two different fast charging speeds.

We are still far away from the launch of the series. So we will help on getting more details about it.

See Also: Xiaomi Civi 3 will Launch with Two Front-Facing Cameras with 4K Video Recording