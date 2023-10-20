Xiaomi is all set to launch its Xiaomi 14 flagship series later this month, as officially confirmed via Weibo. What’s noteworthy is that the Leica branding will be featured in this series, promising to provide the “best in the field” Summilux lens for mobile phones.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi 14 lineup is poised to showcase a new image sensor. However, specific details regarding which phone will incorporate it and its intended purpose remain undisclosed.

Xiaomi 14 Series is Going to Launch by the End of This Month

The series will most likely come with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which Qualcomm is scheduled to unveil on October 24. This happens every year. As Qualcomm is approaching the launch date of the new chipset, many smartphone manufacturers are also gearing up to launch their flagship device with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

According to a recent rumour from China, Xiaomi is eager to become the first smartphone manufacturer to announce new devices featuring the new chipset. To secure this position, Xiaomi plans to make its announcement on October 27, immediately following the conclusion of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit.

Traditionally, Lei Jun takes the stage at the Hawaii Summit, highlighting Xiaomi’s robust partnership with Qualcomm and often hinting at the impending launch of the next Xiaomi flagship.

Xiaomi 14 Series will debut with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Some previous reports have revealed that the Xiaomi 14 will come with 90W charging, an improvement over the preceding 13 series. Interestingly, Xiaomi has opted to maintain the 120W charging capability for the Pro variant. It demonstrates its commitment to delivering fast charging solutions to its users.

The rumours claim that the main camera will get an even larger sensor – 50MP 1/1.28”, up from 50MP 1/1.49”. In addition to that, it will also have a “medium-telephoto” camera, probably with a standard lens like its predecessor. However, unlike Xiaomi 13, it may offer higher than 3.2x optical magnification. There have been no words regarding what the fourth sensor might be.

The series will include the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. The initial release will likely happen in China, featuring their new HyperOS. A global release will take place in the early weeks of 2024.

With Singles’ Day (11.11) on November 11, which is a major shopping holiday in China. Xiaomi might be strategically aligning its launch with the heightened consumer demand during this time.