Xiaomi is working on another flagship device, Mi 11 Pro. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. The previous leaks revealed that the phone will have a QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Now Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Camera Leak Surface Online. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Camera Leak Surface Online

According to the leakster Digital Chat Station, the phone will come with a 50MP main camera and 12MP telephoto shooter. Moreover, the phone will feature MIUI 12 with MEMC support and AI HDR enhancements.

Just like OPPO, Xiaomi is also working on some features that will enhance photos and videos. The company is planning to use AI to detect the object in front of the shooter and provide the needed HDR effect.

The leakster has also not sure about the other cameras. However, the phone could come with either a 12MP resolution or a 48MP Quad-Bayer sensor that applies 4-to-1 binning.

This is all rumours. We will get more official information about the phone in the coming days. Moreover, it will not be the only smartphone. There will be a vanilla version too.

On the other hand, Redmi is also working on Note 9 5G series. The series will launch by the end of this month. First of all, Note 9 5G will come with the Dimensity 800U chipset. Also, the phone will have 5,000 mAh battery and a 48MP triple camera setup at the back. Moreover, the Pro version will come with the Snapdragon 750G chipset. Also, it will come with 108MP main camera and plenty of colour options.

