Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro Leaked

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro have been added to the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) list. While its WPC record does not contain enough information on the earphones, the stylish and premium looking personal audio device is shown by the image included of Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro.

Reports said not long ago a new set of Xiaomi earphones that includes active noise cancelation (ANC) and now another Mi product seems to offer the highly desired technology. According to the famous tipster Digital Chat Station, these are active noise-reduction (ANR).

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro Specs & Price

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro were unveiled in a WPC filing. A pair of TWS earbuds named Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro with model number TWSEJ09WM is authorized by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). The WPC list also mentions that a wireless 1.5-watt maximum power can provide the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro.

For a scenario like the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, the earbuds are vertical. There is a button on the side of the case. There is also an LED in the front that should be activated when put on a wireless charger or attached to a charging cord. the earbuds arrived in black not in white like previous models.

The black Mi True Wireless 2 Pro Earphones take a glance slender and advanced (at least on Xiaomi Mi earphones). A broad sensor appears to be on the side of the bud for touch sensors. Moreover, a LED on the front and a button on the side of the charging case.

The WPC page includes only a picture of the earbuds, and you can glance at them before Xiaomi reveals them. The earbuds have a closed-ear design with silicone tips for maintaining the sound in. There is a sensor that should be an infrared sensor visible on one of the earbuds.

For Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro, one report has estimated a price of some US$ 89; for Pro models, it seems reasonable. Still not clear when Xiaomi is going to reveal the earbuds, but expected next month. first, it will launch in China but with a different name.

