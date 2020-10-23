Xiaomi to launch Android version of iPhone SE





Smartphones with small sizes are becoming scarce. You can have iPhone SE 2 or Google Pixel 4a so there will be one more extension to your short heightened iPhone 12 Mini phone next month. There are not many choices you have. All manufacturers, including Xiaomi Redmi, are currently launching big phones with a display of more than 6 inches. And the mid-ranger with bezels gives the phone greater height.

Both smartphones launched in 2020 are correct or more than 6.4 inches in display size. So do Xiaomi ‘s smartphones have even bigger and much better screens have 90Hz or 120Hz, most of them. But now Xiaomi ‘s manager and Redmi (Xiaomi ‘s sub-brand) general manager, Lu Weibing, have reported on Weibo that Redmi wants to manufacture a small-sized handset. Below is the confirmation post attached.

In the future, you can have a tiny smartphone but there would be a dilemma you will face. The tank, sadly, the size of the tank would be going to decrease. So the storage power will still drop, but if the organisation handles the system optimization, more storage scheduling will be received.

Today, launching a new phone with a tiny battery isn’t that much of a concern. The whole business needs to accurately and wisely optimise the system. There’s a live example of Pixel 4a here. Although the battery capacity is limited, not too much, which is 3,140mAh, but the device’s optimization is wisely such that it performs well. Your entire day will fly by quickly. But there was another thing. 5 G, which is still hungry for electricity.