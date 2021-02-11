Xiaomi to Launch New Mi Audio Product on February 22, 2021

Xiaomi has made its way into the introduction of its newest items, a new range of Mi audio equipment, which will be unveiled on 22 February. It is probable that its product line will concentrate on inexpensive and compact audio gear. The teaser graphics indicate that a wireless speaker and a range of wireless earphones may be included. At this point, nothing is known about the product range before the launch date and time, and further information would possibly come closer to the launch date.

Xiaomi to Launch New Mi Audio Product on February 22

Did you hear that? A new sound wave, coming soon. The #MiSoundUnveil | 12 PM on 22.02.2021 Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/6wZTUNnZBl — Mi India #Mi10i is Here! (@XiaomiIndia) February 11, 2021

The teaser was shown in the form of a tweet from the official handle of Xiaomi which displayed an animated graph of which seems to be a wireless speaker and a couple of wireless earphones. Xiaomi is looking for a 2021 refresh of its slightly dated audio lineup, to start the latest products from Mi on 22 February.

We should presume that the speaker will be the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W), introduced globally last year. Although we have little to be sure of at this point. The 5-power Bluetooth speaker is IPX7 rated for water resistance and has a multi-driver design with a sound power of 16W.

The earphones will be entirely new or designed for specific are and will be a true TWS headset based on the graphic which indicates cables attached to the earpieces. The earphones will be a real wireless stereo headset. This suggests a wired headphone or portable earphones in a neckband style. The new range is probably inexpensive, as is generally expected from Xiaomi products.

