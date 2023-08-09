If you are one of those who do not like youtube’s recommended videos based on your watch history, this new feature will please you. YouTube announced that its newest update disables all its video recommendations for users who have their watch history turned off. This new feature has surely solved an arguably annoying problem for those who disliked the sea of suggested videos.

YouTube Disables Video Recommendations if Your Watch History is Off

YouTube viewers are used to having a home feed full of thumbnails since the video-sharing platform shows recommendations based on watch history settings. However, thanks to the new update, users can turn off their watch history. As a result, they will experience a simpler homepage that feels less cluttered and chaotic.

Instead, there will just be the search bar and the left-hand guide menu with shortcuts to Subscriptions, Shorts and Library.

“We are launching this new experience to make it more clear which YouTube features rely on watch history to provide video recommendations and make it more streamlined for those of you who prefer to search rather than browse recommendations,” Google writes in today’s post.

The company added that users will see these changes over the next few months.

Additionally, YouTube is rolling out its 1080p Premium tier to users on the desktop web client. The company has also upgraded the shorts by introducing a variety of new features.

