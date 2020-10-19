Zainab Alert app goes live in Pakistan





In an attempt to support and protect children, the Ministry of Human Rights, in partnership with Pakistan People Platform, unveiled the Zainab Alert App nationwide today.

“The Zainab Warning creates an emergency response system that triggers state and law enforcement agencies at all levels,” the Ministry of Human Rights said in a tweet. When creating these warnings,

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari reported that, as part of the enforcement of the Zainab Alarm Rule, the Zainab alert app was introduced in collaboration with the PMDU. “The new helpline 1099 from MOHR will still continue to be open,” she said.

As part of the Pakistan Citizen’s Platform today (Thursday), the government also intends to introduce the Zainab Alert smartphone application. She said the government understood the gravity of Pakistan’s child abuse issue, and it was one of the major places of Pakistan.

“It is promoting awareness and create knowledge within societies about children’s rights as well as state laws and frameworks for the prevention and protection of child violence,” Mazari further said.

The minister said, “People are urged to take seriously the issue of child violence and to report cases on helpline 1099.” s