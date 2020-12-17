Zoom is the most widely used video conferencing app these days due to coronavirus outbreak. Almost all educational institutes in Pakistan and other parts of the world are using this app for online classes due to its user-friendliness. Moreover, many offices are also using the app for meeting purposes. Though the app performs quite well, but its 40-minutes limit for meetings is one thing that forces users to shift to the premium version, but not everyone can afford it.

Zoom Lifts 40-Minutes Limit for Free Users for Upcoming Holidays

The video conferencing app has recently announced that it will be lifting its 40-minutes limit for free accounts for the upcoming holidays. This change will be made throughout the world. Basically, the limited time deadline will be removed temporarily concerning Hanukkah, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and Kwanzaa.

This is not the first time Zoom has lifted this 40-minutes limit. Previously the company took the same step for Thanksgiving Day. Zoom has shared the schedule of removal of time limits.

10 AM ET Thursday, December 17th, to 6 AM ET Saturday, December 19th, for the end of Hanukkah

10 AM ET Wednesday, December 23rd, to 6 AM ET Saturday, December 26th, for Christmas Eve and Christmas

10 AM ET on Wednesday, December 30th, to 6 AM ET on Saturday, January 2nd, for New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and the end of Kwanzaa

Usually, a free meeting does not take longer than 40 minutes. If users have to continue meetings, they either have to start another meeting which is not more than a hassle, or they have to opt for the premium version to avoid the discontinuation.

This move of removing the time limit during the upcoming holidays will make virtual meetups between friends and family more fun. So, don’t miss the chance of communicating with your loved ones without looking at the clock.

