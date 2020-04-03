2020 iPhone SE Variants and Storage Revealed

With Apple set to launch its all-new iPhone budget later this week, information-based reports show the capacity variants and color options on all new iPhone budget. Ok, here’s the kicker, after all, this may not be called the iPhone 9 or 2020 iPhone SE.

Marketing names from Apple are probably the most secure part of new iPhones, and we’ve used two nicknames to refer to the updated iPhone 8 speculated to date: iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 9.

Earlier reports from respected analyst Min Chi Kuo led us to conclude that there will only be two variants for storage; a variant of base 64 GB and a variant of high end 128 GB. Now, fresh reports that have appeared point to a maxed-out version of 256 GB which may appear alongside the pre-existing line-up. In fact, Apple is more likely to adhere to its nomenclature of “A.” This basically means that the new iPhone will be christened iPhone SE 2020 and will cease to be named iPhone 9. And a curve-ball from last minute.

Variants and Storage

The new iPhone SE comes in 3 capacity models including 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. It will be available in three versions with colors including white, black and PRODUCT (Red). For the 2020 iPhone SE, the firm will be offering five types of cases such as black silicone, white silicone, red leather, black leather and midnight blue Leather.

Rumors are that the 2020 iPhone SE will be revealed by Apple soon this month, it’s likely that Apple might release and start taking orders for the next iPhone as early as tomorrow.