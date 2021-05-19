Google announced Android 12 at the opening keynote at I/O 2021, and you can now check it out as part of the first public beta. The Android 12 public beta is now available for Google Pixel phones (versions 3 and up), as well as OnePlus, Lenovo, Asus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE smartphones.

Although a stable release of the new operating system isn’t expected until later this year, you can get a taste of it now by downloading the first public beta of Android 12 (aka Android 12 Beta 1) to your devices. It has a modern interface built on the design language ‘Material You’. The first public beta update also gives you a sneak peek of the privacy controls that Google will be adding to your device.

When you change your wallpaper, Android 12 will automatically change the colour scheme of almost every feature of the operating system, including the notification shade and volume controls, to fit the dominant and complementary colours on your screen. Google has also updated the interface animations and added Google Pay and Home functions to the Quick Settings menu. Google Pixel devices would be the first to receive the new user interface.

Due to better configured CPU use, the company believes that phones running Android 12 can be faster, more efficient, and allow better use of their batteries.

Final thoughts

Before you install Android 12 beta update, keep in mind that it can be unstable and erase data on your device, so first, make a backup of your phone’s data.