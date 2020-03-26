Apple May Re-Open its Stores in The First Half Of April

When on March 15, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Apple closed all of its retail stores outside mainland China, the tech giant said it planned to reopen them on March 28. Yet now that the global health crisis has worsened the approach has changed. Now Apple may re-open its stores in the first half of the April.

The specifics were revealed in a memo that was obtained by Bloomberg News from the Senior Vice President of People and Retail Deirdre O’Brien. A spokesperson for Apple refused to comment on the memo.

As part of an attempt to minimize the spread of coronavirus, Apple closed 458 of its retail stores outside of Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan indefinitely earlier this month. It had previously closed its 42 stores in China, but those have reopened since then.

Globally, the extended closing of Apple’s retail stores means that certain consumers have to wait longer than anticipated to pick up their computer if it is there for repair.

Conclusion

It was uncertain which stores would open again, or which countries would open again. Currently, many governments around the world have introduced lockdowns to limit coronavirus transmission, while some, where the virus had hit earlier, have started to relax restrictions.Apple also said all of its seasonal staff will continue to earn compensation in this time.