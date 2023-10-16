Apple To Announce Three Affordable iPad Models With Upgraded Chips This Week

Apple is all set to reveal new iPad models this week. Some authentic sources claim that upcoming Apple iPads will make their debut on Tuesday, October 17. There will be three new budget-friendly iPads that will make their way to the markets soon. The silicon giant will likely upgrade the iPad Air, iPad mini, and the base model iPad. It means that the 2023 models of iPad Air, iPad Mini, and base model will be refreshed versions with smaller spec bump updates rather than significant design changes. However, the most noteworthy update will be the newer -generation Apple Silicon chips. Reports claim that the latest version of iPads will boast upgraded Apple chips.

Upcoming Apple iPads To Boast New Silicon Chips

The current-generation iPad Air was launched in the spring of last year and currently boasts an M1 chip. According to the latest reports, the iPad Air 2023 will be bumped up to the M2 chip. If it follows the same trend, the new iPad mini is expected to sport an A16 Bionic chip. It will likely offer a small improvement over its current A15 Bionic chip. Some previous reports suggested that the new iPad mini will feature a new display controller to mitigate the impact of the jelly scrolling issue visible on current-generation iPad minis while scrolling content. For those unfamiliar, “jelly scrolling” is a phenomenon when half of the display is refreshing noticeably slower than the other. It results in a wobble effect when content is moving quickly. Apple claims to reduce this effect in the upcoming iPad.

Now, let’s talk about the base model iPad. It was last updated a year ago, making it the most recent of the series. The tenth-generation variant came with a new thin bezel design, new colors, and a Touch ID side button. It is currently powered by the Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. However, it is till unknown what the supposedly forthcoming 11th-gen model will use. Reports claim that if the iPad mini is getting the A16, it is apparent that the base model iPad will also boast Bionic A16.

The point worth mentioning here is that the iPad Pro lineup will stay the same for now. It was updated back in October 2022. So, it means that the next-generation models are not anticipated to be ready until later next year. In addition, the next-gen iPad Pros are also tipped to feature OLED displays for the first time. Apple’s strategy to revamp its iPad lineup with a focus on more budget-friendly models actually aligns with the company’s commitment to reaching a broader audience. The silicon giant wants to make cutting-edge technology accessible to a wider range of consumers.