Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro rumored to feature a mini-LED display

If a new report is right, a revolutionary update of the iPad Pro with 5G and mini LED may not come until 2021. According to Apple leaker on Twitter, Apple’s 2021 iPad Pros may have integrated 5G technology due to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The new iPad 2021 will take advantage of both sub-6GHz 5 G and quicker mmWave 5G if Apple uses that modem.

Previous speculation has indicated the arrival of new Apple iPad models later this year, according to MacRumors. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said earlier this year that the Apple may also be planning on six mini-LED devices for release between 2020 and 2021.

A couple of leakers have spoken on Twitter about another iPad Pro update. Not only does one leaker describe Apple codenames iPad Pro devices actually J517 for an 11-inch iPad update, and J522 for the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro but the other addresses 5 G networking and displays.

In March, Apple launched its new iPad Pro. The main new feature was a LIDAR sensor capable of detecting in depth which combined with cameras could help to develop better apps and experiences for augmented reality. The 2020 iPad Pros have had a new Bionic A12Z chip, and microphones improved.

Take Away

It’s probably a fair bet, though, that 5G will come to iPad in the near future, considering that 5G is expected to be coming to iPhones this year. Leakers and digital geeks has already rumored about 5G integration in upcoming Apple devices.