9 Best Apps To Transfer Data From Device To PC

If you want to transfer the bulk of data from your android phone to your laptop free of cost, here are, best apps to transfer data from your android to your PC for free. It is the fastest way to transfer data from your mobile to the PC and is the easiest as well. These apps can also be used to transfer data from one device to another fastest!

So, here is a list of 9 Best Apps To Transfer Data From Android/iOS To PC

1. SHAREit – Transfer & Share

SHAREit, is so far, the best file transferring app I have ever encountered. It requires no wifi to transfer data and is the fastest data transferring App from one device to the other. It is also compatible with iOS and can be used to exchange data between iOS, Android and PC.

2. WiFi File Transfer

Wifi File Transfer helps you transfer heavy files from your mobile phones to PC or from one device to another without requiring an internet connection. This app is the fastest and easiest way to transfer heavy files from one device to another.

3. Send Anywhere (File Transfer)

Send Anywhere(File Transfer) App allows you to share anything anywhere in the easiest and quickest manner. Share heavy files, photos, videos, music and more without an internet connection or mobile data.

4. Software Data Cable

Software Data Cable App helps you transfer data from one device to the other free of cost, in the simplest and the fastest way.

5. Pushbullet – SMS on PC

Through Pushbullet-SMS on PC App, you can not only transfer your apps from your device to PC but also manage files in your mobile via the PC.

6. Zapya – File Transfer, Sharing

Zapya-File Transfer, Sharing App helps you transfer heavy files from your mobile phones to PC or from one device to another without requiring an internet connection. It is a fast, easy and reliable app to transfer files.

7. AirDroid: Remote access & File

AirDroid: Remote access & File App allows you to transfer data from one device to the other free of cost, in the simplest and the fastest way.

8. Xender: File Transfer, Sharing

With Xender: File Transfer, Sharing App, share heavy files, photos, videos, music and more without an internet connection or mobile data.

9. Scanopy-Share & Transfer Files Via Web Browser

If you don’t even want to download an app to transfer your files, here is Scanopy for you. Transfer files from one device to another without even downloading an app. Transfer files by scanning a code. This App requires an internet connection.