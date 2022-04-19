Soar Increase in Smartphone Import in Pakistan During 9 Months

There is a soar increase in mobile phone import recently. According to the statistics of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan imported 1.596 billion dollars worth of smartphones in the first 9 months. They increase up 3.93 percent from $1.535 billion in the same time the previous year, despite a rise in local manufacture (PBS).

Import of Smartphones

Average telecom imports into Pakistan climbed by 11.08 percent during this review period (July-March) 2021-22. The value rose from $1.923 billion in July-March 2020-21 to $2.136 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Smartphone imports into Pakistan climbed by 29.47 percent month over month in March 2022, remaining at $183.894 million, according to PBS data, relative to $142.033 million in February 2022.

Huawei Signs MoU with Top ICT System Integrators of Pakistan for More Cooperation in Commercial Sector

Import of Other Apparatuses

Overall telecommunication imports fell 12.01 percent annually to $303.568 million in March 2021, relative to $303.568 million in March 2020. Imports of other apparatus climbed by 39.45% from July to March 2021-22 to $540.198 million, comparable to $387.369 million in July to March 2020-21.

Miscellaneous apparatus imports increased by 10.44 percent month over month to $83.230 million in March 2022, relative to $75.364 million in February 2022. They increased by 5.27 percent in comparison to $79.065 million in March 2022.

According to the PTA, domestic manufacturing plants assembled around 3.94 million smartphones in February 2022, compared to 0.36 million legally imported in February 2022. (PTA).

Domestic Manufacturing Plant Assemblage

Domestic manufacturing plants produced/assembled 24.66 million smartphones in 2021, up from 13.05 million in 2020, an increase of 88 percent.

According to official data from the PTA, commercial imports of smartphone handsets were 10.26 million in 2021, down from 24.51 million in 2020.

2.38 million 2G and 1.56 million smartphone handsets are among the 3.94 million domestically manufactured/assembled mobile phones. Furthermore, according to PTA data, 53 percent of mobile devices on Pakistan’s network are smartphones, with 47 percent using 2G.

