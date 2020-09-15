5 Best Meditation Apps for Android to try Using for Free in 2020

Feeling more anxious, stressed than usual in 2020? While we could probably all use a wellness retreat right about now, a trip is an excellent and effective way to relax, but when you don’t plan a trip and quarantine give you more anxiety, then you must need to find any other way to meditate yourself. The claimed advantages of meditation are a more significant focus, less pressure, and better sleep. To help you quickly become mindful, we have filtered the best apps for meditation, which can help to release your stress in this pandemic. Due to their quality, usability, and great review, we choose some meditation app for android as the year’s best. To learn deep breathing exercises, follow guided meditations, and experience the many advantages of meditation, download these apps.

For many people, it may at first feel impossible to take time out of your day to meditate yourself. However, if you struggle with moments in your day, where you actually can not concentrate because you feel exhausted, you might already practice some of the best tentpoles in modern meditation. There are aspects of meditation that can help you understand how to maximize your full potential if you try to balance a busy work-at-home routine or to seek to maintain your productivity skill to pass an exam in the future.

Mobile applications and their guided meditation apps have been available in recent years to help users become more mindful wherever they maybe. Best meditation applications provide complementary elements of audio and video support to guide users in the everyday practice of meditation. Some are free and perhaps a perfect way to practice if you have never meditated before, but some need a membership for daily practitioners. They prefer more flexibility to keep their schedule under the track. We have filtered some of the free apps for you to start meditation without any hassle. Maybe some offer more features with the subscription. Meditation is a convenient way to achieve huge benefits. And how exactly do you know what to do?

Best Meditation Apps for Android

So, breath in, hold, breathe out, and here we go with some best meditation apps for android.

1. Meditation Music

App Rating: 4.9 Stars

Cost: Free with optional in-app purchases

Meditation music is an app of relaxing music for peace of mind. You are invited to relax your mind or what you’re struggling with when you will start to use this app, which is downloaded millions of times.

Meditation music is the best meditation apps for stress relief with music. Take a deep breath, stop worrying, relax, and meditate with the best meditation sounds and yoga music, and find inner peace and calmness. Why waste your time creating a mix with soothing music? You will discover high-quality meditation melodies in this app. You only play and relax. It’s the best meditation apps for android users. Meditation Music contains 17 different free and high-quality meditation melodies, and no network is required. You can set the time as well for relaxing. It’s the best meditation apps for grief when you feel down or sad for any reason.

This app comes with a useful timer for allowing you to set the duration for which you want the meditative music to play. This helps you to focus more intensely and better during meditation. While you are meditating, the timer on this app keeps working in the background and plays uninterrupted music. Its best meditation timer app android.

The free version, though comes with ads that may be distracting, and you will have to upgrade to the premium paid version for removing the ads. In a nutshell, you can try this app if music helps you meditate better as it is one of the best such apps in the market.

User Review:

“If I could give this app more stars, I would. It is excellent! It has a large library of free songs and also has a premium version that has even more songs. What I love the most is that there are no ads with the free version that interrupts your music! The only ads are on the screen and don’t have any audio that comes up during your practice.”

Download

2. Aura

App Rating: 4.4 Star

Cost: Free with optional in-app purchases

Aura is the world’s most loved mindfulness app, with thousands of meditations for stress, anxiety, sleep, and more – personalized just for you. Aura for hustlers who only have a few spare hours to read this blurb. Just finish reading this article and open it. Aura app may be a good idea for anybody who might need a way to help settle down their nerves immediately before a date, ease your fears when an airplane takes off, or get out of the stress of a panic moment. Its range is designed to recover you from such intense circumstances within three-minute sessions and 30-second thoughts. This is the best meditation app for concentration.

While some competitors offer 10-30 minute meditations, Aura has options that work for anyone’s schedule. Sessions last anywhere from three to ten minutes, depending on your level of comfort, making it great for newcomers and more experienced practitioners alike.

Aura also keeps track of your data to paint a detailed picture of the patterns of your mental ebbs and flows. Just like your fitness goals, you can track your mindfulness progress with the help of Aura’s gorgeous visual interface. This is the best daily meditation app android.

User review:

“I love Aura so much. It helps me to heal, clear my mind, helps me with anxiety, depression, and it also helps me to concentrate and focus more. I’m more productive during the day as well. I find myself walking a lot more relaxed and stronger throughout the day. Thankyou, Aura ❤❤❤”.

Download

3. Smiling Mind

App Rating: 3.7 Stars

Cost: Free

Mindfulness is the goal with Smiling Mind, a free meditation app developed by psychologists and educators that offers a wide variety of programs for all ages. Particularly if you feel anxious about the coronavirus or your kids think stressed about disruptions to their normal everyday lives, this is an app that will have solutions for the whole family. It supports kids’ mental health throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. We consider the best meditation apps for kids, as well. It’s the best meditation apps for depression for all ages.

Smiling Mind app intends to assist users in dealing with pressure, stress, and the challenges of daily life. It is designed to be used by individuals from all age groups (7 y/o and up) and in a variety of everyday routine settings, i.e. sport, workplace, etc. Each audio lesson – lasting between 1 to 43 minutes – comprises a sequential step teaching how to meditate through courses, activities, and meditations. As users move forward, the program records their sessions progress and self-reported mood changes. The app also provides programs for educators divided by children’s all age groups, which includes lesson plans, meditations, and take-home activities. This is the best meditation apps for students.

User review:

“Easy to use; accessible and very blind friendly; thank you. It’s getting very hard to find an app that isn’t overloaded with unlabeled images, buttons, and circular sliders. Thanks for a straight-from-the-hip, getter-done meditation app.”

Download

4. Insight Timer

App Rating: 4.8 Stars

Cost: Free

The best meditation apps for beginners. Guided meditations and talks led by the world’s top meditation and mindfulness experts, neuroscientists, psychologists, and teachers from Stanford, Harvard, the University of Oxford, and more. Music tracks from world-renowned artists. Join millions learning to meditate on Insight Timer to help calm the mind, reduce anxiety, manage stress, sleep deeply, and improve happiness. It’s one of the best meditation apps for android users.

Insight Timer a multifaceted gateway to more than 30,000 guided sessions that tap into every emotion rattling your nerves, it also offers relaxing music tracks, a section for kids, and therapeutic pep talks from the likes of Indian yogi Sadhguru and psychotherapist Anthony DeMello. It’s the best free meditation apps without a subscription.

User review:

“Love this app!! It tracks your time spent and the number of days meditating. There are thousands of guided meditation options as well as a timer for doing your own thing. There are additional courses that are wonderful…live events…and opportunities to interact with the community. Truly life-changing…”

Download

5. MyLife (known as Stop, Think & Breathe)

App Rating: 4.7 Stars

Cost: Free with optional in-app purchases

How are you? Check-in with how you feel & pick a tuned mindfulness session to improve your day and sleep better. MyLife recommends daily meditations for beginners and experienced meditators, yoga, and acupressure videos based on your mood.

Though many meditation apps require your credit card number before offering anything truly helpful, the Stop, Breathe & Think app has a relatively robust slate of meditations completely free. This is the best android meditation app, Every time the app is opened, and it invites you to check in with your feelings; you fill out a quick survey that leads you to a choice of meditations tailored to your needs on that particular day.

MyLife (formerly known as Stop, Breathe & Think) is an award-winning meditation and mindfulness app that helps you find your quiet place. It allows you to check-in with how you’re feeling and recommends short guided meditations and mindfulness activities, tuned to your emotions. Whether you’re anxious, sleepless, hopeful, angry, or anything in between, Mylife will help you to feel better. It’s the best meditation apps for anxiety.

User review:

“The best experience ever. Helps to a great extent in relieving my anxiety makes me more balanced. The best thing about it is how well it is structured and how it takes you step by step through the process of identifying how you r physically, how you r mentally, how you r emotionally and accordingly suggests activities. In the grip of acute anxiety, many times, I am unable to follow through on what I know helps (like breathing). This app holds our hand n takes us through the process to a better place.”

Download

Final Words:

Well, all of the above are the best meditation apps in 2020 as we all need badly meditation in this cruel year. These apps are the best-guided meditation app for android. start and keep track of your mediation journey. They all apps are very good and helpful. You should consider meditation if you find like life is exhausting and that you don’t have much concentration or energy to do the things that need to fulfill.

No matter which app you use, Apps will definitely help you to develop the habit of meditation, but the journey is yours. Once you instill the habit of taking out a few minutes every day for mindfulness, any meditation app here will benefit you. we also mention the user’s review which will help you out more about the app and will encourage you to start to meditate yourself when you see their review that how satisfying this app is! A simple practice can help you a lot. So, give this a try. If you need meditation.